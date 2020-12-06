Youth Villages to hold virtual sessions for potential employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Youth Villages will host a number of virtual information sessions to hire people across the organization.
The organization isn’t just seeking holiday help -- it is looking to permanently fill available positions.
Youth Villages plans to host about 30 virtual information sessions that will spotlight job opportunities all across the organization.
The information sessions will provide insight to open positions, job responsibilities, company benefits, and much more.
The info sessions will last 30 minutes – running from Dec. 7 to 18.
To RSVP and view a full list of events, click here: https://www.youthvillages.org/careers/connect/
