Best Life: Kids’ first teachers - mom, dad or childcare?

And what role does childcare have in early cognitive and academic skills? Natasha Cabrera is a child development specialist at the University of Maryland. She studied the influence of different caregivers on the academic skills of 1,650 kids from two-parent households. The kids were enrolled in childcare at 24 months. The scientists conducted parent and child assessments at ages 24, 48, and 60 months. The findings suggested that kids received the most stimulation from their childcare providers, followed by mom than dad. This is the first study to include fathers. Cabrera says dads’ activities with two-year-olds were associated with higher scores for kids’ reading and math at age four and five.