Business owner makes claim of irregularities in health department’s weekend shut down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department shut down nine businesses over the weekend for COVID-19 violations and smoking.
One restaurant owner said the shutdowns are not consistent.
We received video of apparent violations that the health department was apparently not aware of.
A video shot Saturday night on Brooks Road shows cars parked outside a motorcycle club and you can see unmasked patrons outside the club.
We talked with the vice president of the club who admitted the club did stay open later than 10 p.m., the time the Shelby County Health Department said clubs and restaurants have to close.
The club does have signs saying wear a mask and hand sanitizer is provided.
The vice president of the club said he has not been contacted by the health department but the health department was busy over the weekend shutting down nine businesses.
- Brinson’s – 341 Madison Avenue
- E2 Ultra Lounge – 1675 Barcrest Road
- Menu Club – 6616 Winchester
- Statuz Club - 4672 American Way
- Tex’s Roadhouse - 4396 Old Raleigh-LaGrange Rd.
- The Blac Betty - 1331 Thomas Street
- Tin Roof - 315 Beale Street
- TJ Mulligans - 2821 N. Houston Levee Rd
- TJ Mulligans - 8071 Trinity Rd
“The majority of the businesses that were closed had multiple violations anywhere from people not masking and not social distancing and smoking inside,” said Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter.
Two TJ Mulligans locations were part of the nine locations shut down.
Lee Adams who owns TJ Mulligans said the Highway 64 location was cited for people smoking and unmasked patrons playing pool.
Adams says health department enforcement is inconsistent.
″One inspector will shut you down the next inspector says you’re good,” he said. “You can only manage what you can manage.”
The businesses will be shut down for 14 days. They will have to present a plan to the health department to reopen.
The health department relies on tips from the public.
The owner of TJ Mulligans worries about his 50 employees at the shutdown restaurants pointing out how close it is to Christmas.
If you see violations here is the health department hotline to report it, call 901-222-2300.
