City developes plan to make dangerous Walnut Grove intersection safer

City developes plan to make dangerous Walnut Grove intersection safer
Walnut Grove and Farm Road (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 7, 2020 at 10:00 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 10:35 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has developed plans to make one deadly intersection safer.

We’re talking about Walnut Grove at Farm Road, where a cyclist was killed three weeks ago.

Cyclist Arnold Castro and a friend were in the crosswalk waiting to cross Walnut Grove at Farm Road when one car hit another car knocking that car into the bikers.

Memphis cycling groups want changes to dangerous intersection where cyclist died after crash

Here’s how the City’s “Bike-Ped Memphis” coordinator intends to make that intersection safer:

  • A new pedestrian-bicycle path will be installed and protected by concrete barriers.
  • No more standing on the shoulder of the road while cars fly by at 50 miles per hour.
  • The push button to request the WALK signal.. will be moved to that protected area.
  • The crosswalk will be re-aligned to make it a shorter distance.
  • New pavement markings and fresh asphalt will be added to help guide drivers.

The timeline for these changes is set to be finished by mid-January.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.