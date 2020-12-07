City developes plan to make dangerous Walnut Grove intersection safer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has developed plans to make one deadly intersection safer.
We’re talking about Walnut Grove at Farm Road, where a cyclist was killed three weeks ago.
Cyclist Arnold Castro and a friend were in the crosswalk waiting to cross Walnut Grove at Farm Road when one car hit another car knocking that car into the bikers.
Here’s how the City’s “Bike-Ped Memphis” coordinator intends to make that intersection safer:
- A new pedestrian-bicycle path will be installed and protected by concrete barriers.
- No more standing on the shoulder of the road while cars fly by at 50 miles per hour.
- The push button to request the WALK signal.. will be moved to that protected area.
- The crosswalk will be re-aligned to make it a shorter distance.
- New pavement markings and fresh asphalt will be added to help guide drivers.
The timeline for these changes is set to be finished by mid-January.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.