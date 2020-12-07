Collierville students return to in-person learning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville students, grades sixth through 12th, return to in-person learning on December 7.
This includes Collierville High School, Collierville Middle School, and West Collierville Middle School.
Since November 16, Collierville students had been attending classes remotely due to recent coronavirus outbreaks.
School leaders said based on the current district information and volume of active school cases, they are bringing students back into the classroom.
