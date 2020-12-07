Cooler today followed by a midweek warm up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Plentiful clouds to start and cool but more sunshine with break through this afternoon but temperatures will only climb to around 50 degrees. Clouds will clear after sunset and will give way to another cold night.
TODAY: Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. High: Near 50. Wind: Northwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: Low 30s. Wind: Southeast 5 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low to mid 50s. Wind: Southwest 5 mph
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be clear with lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be warmer with sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. It will be cloudy with a chance for scattered showers on Friday as a cold front moves through the area. High temperatures will still be around 60 Friday, but it will be cooler over the weekend.
NEXT WEEKEND: We will start the weekend with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and a slight chance of a few showers early. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 50s. We will have more sun on Sunday, but it will be cold with high temperatures only in the lower 50s.
