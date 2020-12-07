Cooler today, but there’s a warming trend this week

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be warmer with sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. It will be cloudy with a chance for scattered showers on Friday as a cold front moves through the area. High temperatures will still be around 60 Friday, but it will be cooler over the weekend.