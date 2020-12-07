Cooler today, but there’s a warming trend this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a weak cold front pushed through yesterday, temperatures have dropped back down again. Temperatures are in the 30s this morning and will only climb to around 50 degrees today. It will be partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon, but clouds will clear after sunset. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and lower 30s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. High: 50 degrees. Wind: Northwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 32 degrees. Wind: Southeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be warmer with sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. It will be cloudy with a chance for scattered showers on Friday as a cold front moves through the area. High temperatures will still be around 60 Friday, but it will be cooler over the weekend.
NEXT WEEKEND: We will start the weekend with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and a slight chance of a few showers early. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 50s. We will have more sun on Sunday, but it will be cold with high temperatures only in the lower 50s.
