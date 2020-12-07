A dry pattern in place along with warmer temperatures to come

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a light southeast wind and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a light southwest wind and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light southwest wind and lows in the mid to upper 30s.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 40. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will become mostly cloudy with showers developing late in the day and evening and continuing overnight. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows near 50.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the day along with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs near 50 and overnight lows near 30.
