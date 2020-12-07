How are businesses that opened during the pandemic doing?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’ve seen businesses close their doors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but we’ve also seen new stores open up during this time.
Lifestyle boutique Feelin’ Memphis and clothing boutique Silk N Honey both recently opened in Downtown Memphis.
”We have been open for about seven weeks now,” said Mady Perry, manager at Feelin’ Memphis.
”We’ve been open for two years, but we opened our storefront two months ago,” said Tessa Blakney, owner of Silk N Honey.
Both businesses admit things have been different, but say they wouldn’t change their mind about opening up.
”I wasn’t going to let the pandemic stop me from doing what I wanted to do,” said Blakney.
”Definitely crazy, but has been the biggest blessing that Tawanda and I both could have,” said Perry.
As far as business, Perry says things are going better than expected, and Blakney says having a strong online following has really helped.
”We weren’t sure what to expect, but so far our sales have been great and we honestly could not ask for something better,” said Perry.
”It’s been really good so far, as far as in-store it’s been a little challenging, but we would love for the community of Memphis to come out and support us,” said Blakney.
Both businesses say during these times their focus has been on social media and personalizing their posts.
”We make it raw, and real so they see that it is truly us,” said Perry.
Blakney says they’ve created a brand ambassador program to help them promote the clothes they sell.
”We wanted to create more of a personal kind of experience where you see girls that look like you or you see girls that you know repping the brand and clothing,” said Cat Crouch, manager at Silk N Honey.
Both shops participated in Small Business Saturday and hope Christmas will also help with sales.
