Miss. public schools enrollment down 23k

State education leaders say Mississippi’s School Attendance Officers (SAO) have been working with districts to ensure all compulsory school-age children whose families have not re-enrolled them in local public schools are registered in a learning environment. SAOs work to secure documentation for every student who leaves public school to validate their status. As of December 3, 2020, SAOs have validated the status of all but 1,156 students. That figure is similar to previous years.