Police believe body found in Nonconnah Creek could be missing man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police believe they have identified the body found in Nonconnah Creek.
Investigators said the body was found south of Highway 385 near west Houston Levee Road.
The body is believed to be Kevin Mercado, but the identity must be confirmed by the Medical Examiner.
Mercado went missing after a crash in the area on December 2. The badly damaged 2015 Ford Mustang was located on the eastbound side of the highway.
