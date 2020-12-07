SCHD defends closure of 9 businesses after weekend inspections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department announced Monday that nine businesses have been closed for two weeks after a weekend of health inspections.
- Brinson’s – 341 Madison Avenue
- E2 Ultra Lounge – 1675 Barcrest Road
- Menu Club – 6616 Winchester
- Statuz Club - 4672 American Way
- Tex’s Roadhouse - 4396 Old Raleigh-LaGrange Rd.
- The Blac Betty - 1331 Thomas Street
- Tin Roof - 315 Beale Street
- TJ Mulligans - 2821 N. Houston Levee Rd
- TJ Mulligans - 8071 Trinity Rd
The health department director told county commissioners on Monday that they’re in talks with the sheriff’s department to have a law enforcement presence with health inspectors because of increased volatility surrounding enforcement.
“The majority of those that were closed had multiple violations, anywhere from people not masking and social distancing to smoking indoors,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director.
Haushalter told county commissioners Monday the nine businesses closed posed a health risk given COVID-19 transmission.
“Between those two stores, I’ve got 50 employees. It’s Christmas, single moms trying to support families,” said Lee Adams, who owns TJ Mulligans. “You can only manage what you can manage.”
Two of his Cordova locations were shut down. Adams said at his Highway 64 location, inspectors found indoor smoking and people playing pool unmasked.
Adams said he’s had no prior issues and believes consistent enforcement is lacking.
“Business owners are just trying to hang on, and this is just one more defeat to our business,” he said. “The restaurant business is so beat down right now. We are all sort of just numb. Business is terrible.”
Commission chairman Eddie Jones wondered if the forced closures will do more harm than good.
“It’s kind of harsh to shut them down. But I do think some type of penalty should be asserted. But, I think shutting some of these businesses down will probably put them out of business,” said Jones.
Haushalter said the 14-day shut down period provides a window for management to clearly understand the restrictions and what is expected of them to operate safely.
“The 14-day window is to provide a realistic time frame for the owner or manager to submit to us a plan for reopening, and we have to review that plan and provide technical assistance if needed prior to them reopening,” she said.
Haushalter said they are working with the county attorney’s office to provide clarity on the health department citation process so that it could be done independently of MPD or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
She noted the department is still having regular meetings with the Memphis Restaurant Association.
