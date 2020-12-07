SCS: 17% of teachers plan to return for in-person instruction

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is revealing just how many teachers plan to return to the classroom if in-person instruction resumes in January.
The district says only 17% of teachers want to restart in-person instruction while the rest are asking to remain virtual.
A previous survey of families found only one-third of students could be returning to campus to learn.
The district also shared a video showing students following their teacher over video chat while at least one other adult remains in the room.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.