Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria celebrates Memphis grand opening on Dec. 16

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nashville-based Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria is coming to Memphis. The restaurant will be located at 634 Union Avenue in the Edge District.
The grand opening will be on December 16. Hours of operation will be 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Monday thru Sunday. All customers and staff will be required to wear masks, except when actively eating or drinking.
Co-founders Clint Gray, Derrick Moore, and Emanuel Reed are all Nashville natives and Tennessee State University graduates.
According to the news release, S&H will dedicate its initial soft opening event to feeding 600 educators, previously registered through a partnership with Shelby County Schools. The second soft opening will be dedicated to feeding essential workers at area hospitals.
The release also said Slim & Husky’s Memphis will showcase the work of Tennessee artists, Toonky Berry, XPayne, Alexis Miche’ and Jamond Bullock (Alive Paint). Plans are also underway to open the restaurant’s upper level as an art gallery and event space in 2021.
Slim and Husky’s has restaurants located in Nashville, Atlanta, and Sacramento. The restaurant has been ranked #5 on The Daily Meal’s 101 Best Pizzas in America (2020) and named winner of GMA’s National Cheese Pizza Day cookoff (2019).
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.