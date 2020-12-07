Tennessee rolls out new online service for reinstating driver’s licenses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Safety has made it easier than ever for people to get their driver’s license reinstated.
Whether the license has been revoked or suspended, many Tennesseans can now complete the entire reinstatement process online without having to go to a Driver Services Center.
The reason? - Most of the information is already on file.
“So, for instance, if you’re an individual who already has your proof of citizenship, social security card on file, and your proof of Tennessee residency and you need to submit that one compliance document, once you submit that then there’s an option for you to be reissued and driver’s license and you wouldn’t be required to come into the center,” said Michael Hogan, Director of Driver’s Services.
For those looking to get their license reinstated online, they will need to head to the Tennessee Department of Safety’s e-Services site and enter their name, date of birth license number and social security number. Customers will be able to upload necessary documents needed to complete the process, such as proof of insurance.
“They can use their laptop computer, desktop computer or a smartphone so everything is going mobile,” said Hogan.
The online process will also help efforts to decrease crowds at Drivers Services Centers.
“It streamlines the process not only for the customer, but it also helps us in the back office,” said Hogan. “Of course with COVID-19 that kind of expedited some of the things we were doing - keeping the amount of traffic in the stations limited - this right here allows us to do that.”
