Westbound Highway 385 reopens after crash reported in Collierville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - UPDATE -- After about seven hours, all lanes have reopened in the area.
Investigators are on the scene of a single-car crash in Collierville that has blocked part of Highway 385.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the single-car-crash was near State Route westbound 385 and US-72. The crash was reported around 1:47 Monday morning.
All westbound lanes are blocked at this time. Collierville Police said traffic will be diverted off the US-72 exit.
Police are asking drivers to use an alternate route and yield for law enforcement.
It’s unclear if anyone has been hurt at this time. Check back for updates on this investigation.
