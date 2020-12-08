A big warm up ahead of our next cold front

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear with a light southwest wind and lows in the mid to upper 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a light southwest wind and lows in the lower 40s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will become mostly cloudy with showers developing during the evening and overnight along with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers likely during the morning hours, highs near 60, and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs near 50 and overnight lows near 30.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again near 50 and lows near 30. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.
