Desoto County Schools reports nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - There are 369 new quarantined students within DeSoto County Schools because of COVID-19 in the district.
DCS reported 66 new cases among students and another 33 among staff after testing between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4.
According to DCS, there were confirmed cases at 30 schools in the district with students quarantined at 26.
Horn Lake High School has the most number of student cases with six while Hernando Middle School has the highest number in quarantine with 50.
As of Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 11,203 total COVID-19 cases in DeSoto County since the beginning of the pandemic.
