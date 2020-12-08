Family of woman killed in hit and run looking for answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a woman killed during a hit and run wants answers; they want whoever did it to be caught. Memphis police tell WMC there have been more than 50 deadly pedestrian crashes so far this year.
“My sister was on Jackson Avenue and a car hit her and ran. It was a black SUV,” said the victim’s sister, Chrissy Ahmed.
Crystal Johnson, 37, was hit on Jackson Avenue near Gragg on Monday, November 16 around 7:30 p.m.
According to Crystal’s sister, she was sitting in the middle of Jackson Avenue -- it is not clear why. But Ahmed says she was visible because cars were driving around her.
Her family says Crystal lived in the area.
“She’s still a human. She still has a family. Nobody has the right to just hit someone, because they are sitting there,” said Ahmed.
Ahmed admits her sister was troubled, struggling with drugs.
But she says a couple of years ago Crystal appeared to be fine.
“She had a boyfriend. She had a job. Took care of my father,” she said.
Memphis police say unfortunately pedestrian deaths are common in Memphis -- 58 so far this year. And there have been 252 pedestrians hit who survived.
Police say too many people do not cross in protected areas like at traffic lights and crosswalks. And police point out that in most of the city there are sidewalks so you don’t have to walk in the street.
Police say if drivers paid attention and did not speed, any obstruction in the road would likely be seen.
Police released images of the SUV they believe hit and killed Crystal.
“She deserves answers. We deserve some answers,” said Ahmed. “Why did you keep going. What made you not want to stop.”
. If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at 901 528-CASH.
