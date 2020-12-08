Hernando Christmas Parade back on after being canceled

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The Hernando Christmas Parade is back on! COVID-19 has brought many changes to the world and our communities as we know it but folks in Hernando have found a way to maneuver through it all.
Instead of a traditional parade, floats will be parked and attendees will drive by to see all things merry and bright.
Due to safety concerns, event organizers ask that there is no foot traffic or candy tossing during the event.
The parade is set for Monday, December 14 from 6 to 8 p.m.
