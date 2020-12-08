It’s Election Day for Collierville run-off race

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On December 8, Collierville will decide who will fill two Alderman positions.
The Shelby County Election Commission said the turnout for early voting was strong. On Election Day, voters must go to their assigned precinct locations.
Polls will open at 7:00 am and remain open until 7:00 tonight. You can find a complete list of precincts by clicking here.
Incumbent alderman John Worley is up against Harold Booker in the position three race. Missy Marshall and William Boone are in the running for position four.
“We are ready for our Collierville voters today,” said Linda Phillips, administrator of elections for the Shelby County Election Commission. “We’re ready for 10,000 voters.”
When you vote, make sure to bring your photo ID and wear a mask.
