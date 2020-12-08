James Wiseman not at camp with Golden State

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis Tigers center and NBA second overall draft pick, James Wiseman, is currently not at training camp with the Golden State Warriors.
Head coach Steve Kerr said Wiseman and Forward Draymond Green are both out right now. He isn’t allowed to comment why but told reporters to make their own deductions.
Several reports out of the Bay area said two Golden State players tested positive for COVID, so, I guess that answers that. The Warriors staff is still showing Wiseman video to get him ready for his rookie campaign.
Golden State opens its preseason against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.
