Memphis civil rights organizations oppose bill allowing use of deadly force

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Civil rights organizations in Memphis are standing against a piece of legislation that justifies the use of deadly force to protect property.
“Here you are with a bill that just comes from nowhere in the midst of a pandemic, which talks about more harm and violence to be visited upon the community,” said Van Turner, President of the NAACP Memphis Chapter.
Turner calls House Bill 11 unethical. State Representative Jay Reedy introduced the bill to the Tennessee General Assembly back in November.
The bill states, “A person is justified in using deadly force against another to protect real or personal property.”
The Tennessee State Conference NAACP also announced their opposition to the bill saying it “promotes racially-based vigilantism and lacks constitutional protections.”
The Memphis chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference agrees calling the bill too vague.
Both organizations used the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin in their arguments about how unjust they believe the bill is.
”It gives them the right to become judge, jury and executioner,” said Rev. Walter Womack, President of SCLC Memphis Chapter.
Turner says the bill calls for more violence over material things.
”You can always buy a new TV, you can always get a new car, you can’t bring a life back once you take that life in defense of just property,” said Turner.
Turner is hoping for support from Memphis and Shelby County leaders.
”I would like the county commission and the city council here in Memphis and Shelby County to pass resolutions opposing this bill,” said Turner.
WMC Action News reached out to Representative Reedy’s office.
Reedy said, “I would like to understand why people should not be able to protect their property and I’m waiting for a returned phone call from the NAACP.”
