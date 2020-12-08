Memphis Tigers free safety a consistent hitter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis defensive back Quindell Johnson also received a weekly accolade on the AAC Honor Roll. The New Orleans native celebrated a return to his hometown with an interception and forced a fumble against the Tulane Green Wave, to go along with six tackles.
Johnson was named AAC defensive player of the week just last week. The Tigers play their last regular-season game at home vs the University of Houston on Saturday, 11 am on ESPN +.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.