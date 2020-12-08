More sunshine & a jump in temperatures this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a chilly morning with temperatures only in the 20s and 30s. We will see full sunshine today, which means temperatures will be higher. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid 50s. It will be mostly clear tonight with overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 56 degrees. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 38 degrees. Wind: Southwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be warmer with sunshine and high temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. It will be cloudy with a chance for scattered showers on Friday as a cold front moves through the area. The best chance for rain will be late Friday night, so most of the day will be dry. High temperatures will still be in the 60s on Friday, but it will be cooler over the weekend.
NEXT WEEKEND: We will start the weekend with clouds and showers on Saturday morning, but rain will be east of the area in the afternoon. However, it will feel much cooler with high temperatures only in the mid 50s Saturday. It will be partly cloudy on Sunday with highs around 50 degrees. Low temperatures will be in the 20s in most areas on Sunday night.
