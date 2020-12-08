More sunshine & a jump in temperatures this week

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be warmer with sunshine and high temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. It will be cloudy with a chance for scattered showers on Friday as a cold front moves through the area. The best chance for rain will be late Friday night, so most of the day will be dry. High temperatures will still be in the 60s on Friday, but it will be cooler over the weekend.