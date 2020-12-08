More sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Full sunshine will continue this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s to around 40. Wind: Southwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be warmer with more sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s. It will be clear with lows in the low 40s Wednesday night. Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 and lows in the upper 40s. Look for increasing clouds Friday with a chance for scattered showers late Friday as a cold front moves through the area. The best chance for rain will be late Friday night, so most of the day will be dry. High temperatures will still be in the 60s on Friday.
WEEKEND: Expect clouds and showers early Saturday morning around sunrise, but rain will be east of the area by late morning. Highs may still reach the low 60s early in the day. It will be partly cloudy and colder on Sunday with highs around 50 degrees. Low temperatures will be in the 30s in most areas Saturday and Sunday night.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
