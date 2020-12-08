More sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be warmer with more sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s. It will be clear with lows in the low 40s Wednesday night. Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 and lows in the upper 40s. Look for increasing clouds Friday with a chance for scattered showers late Friday as a cold front moves through the area. The best chance for rain will be late Friday night, so most of the day will be dry. High temperatures will still be in the 60s on Friday.