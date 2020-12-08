More work for Morant in NBA Training Camp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ask NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant what he worked on this off-season, and he’ll tell you bluntly, EVERYTHING.
Going into Morant’s second season in the Association with the Memphis Grizzlies, everybody agrees he’s already among the best in the business. Head Coach Taylor Jenkins said they’re on the same page going into training camp.
Jenkins wants Morant to work on every aspect of his game. He hopes he’s to listen to this news conference because he thinks Ja would agree.
“On the floor, off the court, how can he be a better decision-maker, shooter, leader on the offensive end,” Jenkins said. “How can he be the leader of our defensive unit. Being the first line of attack, be a better pick-and-roll defender, activity, rebounder to start our break. It’s holistic. I think he embraces that challenge. That’s how he’s built. And then the stuff off the court, continue to be one of the leaders of this team.”
Ja Morant and the Grizzlies hit the floor for their first preseason game on Saturday at Minnesota.
