More work for Morant in NBA Training Camp

“On the floor, off the court, how can he be a better decision-maker, shooter, leader on the offensive end,” Jenkins said. “How can he be the leader of our defensive unit. Being the first line of attack, be a better pick-and-roll defender, activity, rebounder to start our break. It’s holistic. I think he embraces that challenge. That’s how he’s built. And then the stuff off the court, continue to be one of the leaders of this team.”