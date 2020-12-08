The most popular Christmas treats in the Mid-South are...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If fruitcake isn’t your holiday go-to, you’re not the only one in the Mid-South.
But we do know your favorite Christmas treats...in theory.
Zippia.com used Google Trends to determine each state’s favorite Christmas treats based on online searches. Zippia looked at more than 40 Christmas classics, from candy stocking stuffers to cakes.
The results may or may not surprise you.
Arkansas and eight other states prefer cheesecake to all other treats. What’s not clear is which flavor.
Red velvet cake takes the top spot in Mississippi (and Alabama and Georgia).
In fact, 20 states go for some variety of cake.
But not Tennesseans. They -- along with Indiana, Kentucky and Louisiana -- enjoy their pudding.
Tell us how these rank in your book.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.