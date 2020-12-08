MPD: Man dead after shooting at hotel on Sycamore View Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are investigating a shooting at American Best Value Inn and Suites in Memphis.
Police were called to the 1500 block of Sycamore View Road around 12:11 Tuesday morning.
When officers arrived on the scene, a man was found shot on the scene. He was taken to Baptist East in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.
The man killed has not been identified by MPD.
No suspect information is available at this time. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.