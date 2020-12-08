MPD reports increase in car break amid holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is warning Memphians that they’ve seen a rise in thefts from cars.
They say during the holidays, everyone should be extra cautious.
People may be shopping less in person during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that isn’t stopping criminals from breaking into cars.
“The last three years, we have seen a steady increase,” said Colonial Darrell Sheffield with the Memphis Police Department.
According to MPD, there have been 6,000 reported car burglaries so far this year and 1,200 reports of stolen cars, both increases compared to 2019.
Officers say incidents of theft from vehicles go up sharply during the holidays.
“Where this is happening, this is happening a lot of times in shopping centers where we have a lot of cars,” said Sheffield. “You can see we have a lot of cars back here that are out. What they go after, valuables.”
Memphis police say you can help discourage car break-ins and car thefts can by locking your car every time, hiding valuables and not leaving your car running, even at gas stations.
“The most part, these vehicles that are taken are not recovered,” said Sheffield. “Or the items that are taken from the car, they’re never recovered.”
What concerns MPD the most about stolen cars and car burglaries, is unsecured guns being stolen and then used in other crimes.
Less than 10 minutes away from the mall, a loaded gun in a woman’s purse was stolen from an Exxon gas station on North Germantown Parkway on Nov. 27.
Police say two suspects caught on surveillance video opened a car unlocked door that was left unlocked to steal the purse.
“They’re not just sellable, they’re usable and they’re usable for things that we don’t want to happen,” said Sheffield. “They’re usable for robberies, and homicides and other crimes.”
Gun owners can pick up free gun locks to use in their car at any MPD precinct.
