Southaven police investigating suspicious package found near roadway

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Southaven Police Department is investigating a suspicious package found on the side of the road Tuesday morning.
Investigators were called to the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Rasco Road after a backpack was found.
Traffic was restricted in the area and a medical building nearby was evacuated. Officials say an intermediate school was also closely monitored as a safety precaution.
The Shelby County Bomb Squad has been notified about the package and is assisting in the investigation.
SPD says they will continue to provide updates as the investigation continues.
