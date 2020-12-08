Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee attends COVID-19 vaccine summit at White House

TENNESSEE (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee plans to attend a COVID-19 vaccine summit at the White House. The summit comes about a week after Vice President Mike Pence visited the Bluff City to talk about vaccine distribution in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Department of Health ensured all 95 counties will have access to the coronavirus vaccine but there are several factors that determine how many doses each will receive.
- Five percent of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed equitably among all 95 counties.
- Ten percent of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be reserved by the state for use in targeted areas with high vulnerability to illness and death from the virus.
- 85 percent of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed among all 95 counties based on their populations.
Last week Governor Bill Lee said demand will outweigh supply at first. “The vaccine is going to be very limited in quantity to start with as we know, about 150,000 doses of vaccine over the first two weeks of delivery but then it will ramp up. We will be into January before we can be at a place to deliver more vaccines.”
State health officials are working to onboard hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and other partners capable of storing the vaccine and administering it to priority populations.
Last week, The Shelby County Health Department said they’ve been told to anticipate their doses by mid-December
