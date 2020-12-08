Tiger Football set sights on Houston

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in four years, there will be no blue and gray on the field for the American Athletic Conference Football Championship Game.
The Memphis Tigers were eliminated with their loss over the weekend at Tulane, and Tulsa’s win at Navy. So, that sets up one last regular-season game at the Liberty Bowl this Saturday against the Houston Cougars. The game had been postponed twice from its original September 18 date due to COVID-19.
The 3-3 Cougars coming in after two more off weeks of postponements and cancellations due to coronavirus. Tigers Head Coach Ryan Silverfield said that makes it hard to set a game plan since they’re prepping with video from a month ago. Plus, it’s not the first time the Tigers have faced a team that’s had multiple weeks to prepare for Memphis. He’s betting the Tigers will see some different things from Houston than what they have on tape.
But he’s also more worried about his own team, and what they put on the field. As he evaluates the Tigers so far, Silverfiel is still concerned with his offensive line and tight ends blocking, plus finding a way to run the ball. The U of M had its second straight under 100-yard rushing effort in the loss to the Green Wave.
“The biggest thing you want to see in any year is improvement every single week,” said Silverfield. “I’m not happy because I don’t think we’ve seen the steady improvement and climb week by week. That’s one of the things we have to find ways to fix. I want to see a team that gets stronger and better and plays more efficiently in all three phases as the season goes on and I don’t think that’s something we’ve been able to do.”
The Tigers have lost a lot of key players for various reasons this year. They will now be without Veteran defensive lineman O’Bryan Goodson who announced he suffered a season-ending injury and did not play at Tulane.
