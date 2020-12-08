Tipton Co. begins mask mandate tonight

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County will be under a mask mandate starting December 9 at midnight.
According to the Covington Leader, it will be in effect until January 31 of next year. Tipton County Executive Jeff Huffman re-issued the mandate yesterday.
The executive order states masks are required within all public areas in businesses and outdoor areas where residents can’t social distance.
On Monday, Tipton County reported more than 4,000 confirmed residents infected with COVID-19.
