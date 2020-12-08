Tipton Co. enacts mask mandate as concerns grow over region’s hospital capacity amid COVID-19 surge

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County Executive Jeff Huffman enacted a mask mandate for the county that goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday night. It comes as the city-county COVID-19 task force puts out a call for licensed medical professionals who could help staff area hospitals in the coming weeks.
“Largely we are fighting this fight with the people we have in Memphis and Shelby County and here in Tennessee. And so my message is that we need you,” said Doug McGowen, Chief Operating Officer for the City of Memphis.
The task force Tuesday sent out a plea for licensed medical professionals to join the state’s medical reserve corps, with paid and unpaid positions available.
Leaders are predicting a staffing shortage inside Memphis hospitals in the coming weeks as the number of COVID-positive patients increases. The latest data on the area’s hospital systems showed 551 people either with COVID or under investigation for it, and capacity for both acute care and ICU in the red.
With COVID-19 cases across the country surging, officials warn seeking additional staffing outside the area is not a viable option.
“We do not have the complete solution, but we are working every day to work through those particular challenges,” said McGowen. “Early in the pandemic, when there were areas of the country not as affected we had a pool of resources we could pull from in order to staff up things like alternate care facilities.”
Huffman re-enacted a mask mandate there that runs from 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8 until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 31.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has refused to issue a statewide mask mandate, instead saying it is a local issue. Huffman said he felt compelled to act after receiving a letter from the CEOs of the four Memphis hospital systems warning of dire capacity and staffing constraints caused by increasing COVID-19 cases.
Tipton County had a mask mandate earlier this year that was allowed to expire.
“The decision was made based on the issue of hospital capacity,” said Huffman. “We are just starting to get into winter. We are just not starting to get into the Christmas holiday. I thought it was important to try to do something to help the hospitals and the medical folks out.”
Huffman said leadership at Baptist Tipton in Covington told him three patients recently had to be transferred to Mississippi, Kentucky, and Georgia because of a lack of available ICU bed space.
“That is a long way to be sending ICU patients from Tipton County, Tennessee,” he said.
The task force is also holding weekend testing events that are free every weekend until Christmas. They held a similar program before Thanksgiving and are advising people to seek testing. Of those largely asymptomatic people last weekend who were tested roughly 16% were positive.
The department also indicated it was stepping up its enforcement measures in light of its latest health directive, closing nine establishments as a result of weekend inspections.
“We are investigating and enforcing the safety measures outlined all in an attempt to keep from having to go backwards,” said Dr. Bruce Randolph, the county’s health officer. “We are partnering with law enforcement to go with us when we visit some of these places especially when it involves closure.”
Monday night the Shelby County Commission discussed an ordinance that could fine businesses or citizens $50 for failure to wear a mask. Final votes on the measure are expected at later readings, in early 2021.
