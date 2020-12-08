Top Mississippi health official talks long-lasting symptoms of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississippi Tuesday.
Dobbs also addressed the possibility for patients to have long-lasting symptoms even after getting negative results on a COVID-19 test.
“We are aware of people who are reporting this long haulers syndrome,” said Dobbs. “What we hear a lot and it is not uncommon is that it took me a month; it took me two months to get back to normal. Then there are a smaller slice of people who are not back to normal.”
Dobbs also said there have been a number of patients who continue to face fatigue and even memory loss.
