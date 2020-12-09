Memphis police make arrests in cases involving children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grieving family is thanking law enforcement after the man police say killed their 8-year-old loved one was arrested.
Jordyn Washington was shot and killed at an apartment complex off Raleigh LaGrange Road just before Thanksgiving. On Tuesday the man police say shot that gun was arrested. On the same day, more cases were solved in violence against children in Memphis.
“The law enforcement agencies did their job and did it well,” Sammie Washington Jordyn’s grandmother said.
One day after being put on TBI’s most wanted list Cedric Conley was arrested in New Orleans for Washington’s death. Sammie Washington was there when she died, and she got the call from investigators on Tuesday.
“He said we got him. I said hallelujah thank you, Jesus,” said Sammie.
In the weeks since her death, Washington’s family has been asking Conley to turn himself in.
“That tells me he was not ready to take responsibility for what he has done,” Jordyn’s aunt Ivy Houston said.
In what has been a particularly violent year in Memphis, the community’s most innocent are becoming victims. Of more than 300 homicides, more than two dozen of the victims have been under 18 years old.
On Sunday a 2-year-old was shot and left in critical condition. Tuesday police said Carlos Velasquez started the gunfight that led to the child’s injuries. He’s been charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Also this week two parents were indicted for actions that led a 13-year-old to accidentally shoot and kill his 9-year-old cousin in March at a Cordova apartment complex.
The Washington family said Conley’s arrest gives them peace to a situation they still can’t believe happened.
“She was just here. She was just here,” said Houston.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.