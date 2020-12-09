Best Life: How to make your resume stand out

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Ever wonder why you only hear back from a handful of companies after applying to hundreds? It may not be that you weren’t qualified, but that your resume wasn’t qualified, according to the applicant tracking system, or ATS. Over 98 percent of Fortune 500 companies use it, and when the average number of applications is 250, they only bring in four to six to interview. So, how can you stand out to make the slim cut? Here’s how to get your resume in the hiring manager’s hands.