Best Life: Regenerative investing - People helping people

Her small farm was a genesis for restoring local restaurants and a grocery store. “All of their employees could come in and have free vegetables and we asked their staff if some of them would like to come in and work in the garden. Investing in my local businesses by helping them,” said Meyer. “What I’ve come to realize about Bonny is she’s very generous, not only with her resources but her time and with her mind,” said Barry Dinsmore, Manager of Oakville Grocery.