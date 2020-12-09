Cell phone problems in region could impact 911, phone service

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A major issue with cell phone service in Northeast Arkansas Wednesday could create some problems with reaching emergency crews in a time of need, according to Jonesboro E-911 director Jeff Presley.
Presley said on social media that the issue mainly impacted Verizon and AT&T cell service, as well as phone issues with Century Link, Ritter and Suddenlink.
“Be advised cell phone service in Northeast Arkansas is experiencing major issues mainly effecting Verizon and AT&T cell service,” Presley said in the post. “Service techs are working on the issue at this time. This may prevent your cell service reaching 911 in time of an emergency.”
Presley said that technicians, who have been working on the cell phone issue, have narrowed the problem to three tower sites.
“All cell phones in the area may experience outages and dropped calls,” Presley said.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
