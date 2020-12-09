DA: Parents indicted after 13-year-old killed 9-year-old cousin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Cordova parents have been indicted after officials said their 13-year-old son killed his 9-year-old cousin.
Investigators said the 13-year-old was playing with his father’s gun during the deadly shooting. Both parents have been indicted on charges of criminally negligent homicide, according to the Shelby County District Attorney.
Latria Johnson, 28, and boyfriend Lindsey Williams, 27, were also indicted for reckless endangerment. Williams was additionally indicted for resisting official detention at the homicide scene.
Officers said the shooting happened in March 2020 at the Canterbury Woods Apartments in Cordova. Two boys were left home alone while their mothers went shopping.
Police said the older child picked up his father’s loaded handgun in the master bedroom of the apartment and accidentally pulled the trigger. The bullet struck 9-year-old Xavier Jackson in the face - killing him.
MPD determined the gun was left unsecured where the children had access to it.
