Invest in the Arts: First-ever Arts Week takes over Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first-ever Arts Week has kicked off in Memphis. Artists are being highlighted and ArtsMemphis is raising funds to help support the arts community.
Folks may notice signs around town this week that say, “Invest in the Arts.” They may also see a boost of activity on social media feeds recognizing the art and artists that help define Bluff City’s culture.
Memphis Mayor Jim Stickland announced in a video posted online, “During this time of uncertainty, the arts community needs our help with relief funding to retain jobs and operate in this current environment. To help raise awareness and to highlight the many talented artists throughout our community, I’m proud to proclaim the second week of December Arts Week.”
ArtsMemphis is at the helm of the first-ever Arts Week.
“We look forward to doing this each year. The purpose is really to highlight, and to thank, and to celebrate our artists and arts organizations who are such an important part of Memphis and Shelby County, but also who have done incredible work in the midst of a pandemic,” said Elizabeth Rouse, President and CEO of ArtsMemphis.
Artists have gotten creative by hosting several virtual concerts and plays throughout the year.
During Arts Week, ArtsMemphis will continue to fundraise to support artists in a year that has been difficult for many.
One way the community can get involved is by purchasing a limited-edition Arts Mask made by Mo’s Bows, the bowtie company that was started in Memphis in 2011 by then 9-year-old Moziah Bridges.
“Mo so creatively and generously made this Arts Mask,” said Rouse. “A percentage of the proceeds go to support ArtsMemphis and therefore support our entire arts community.”
Arts Week will culminate Sunday with the Mighty Lights over the river glowing with ArtsMemphis colors.
The organization has been able to raise over $2 million for artists this year. Rouse hopes that appreciation for the arts continues to grow.
“This is an opportunity to remind us all about the incredible arts organizations and artists that we are surrounded by every day,” she said.
To purchase a Mo’s Bows Arts Week Mask, shop here: https://bit.ly/372anx1.
For more on events supporting the arts visit ArtsMemphis here: https://www.artsmemphis.org/events.
