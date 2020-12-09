Medical personnel shortage could make staffing Alternate Care Site challenging

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Public health officials in Shelby County are warning of a tough few weeks ahead for staffing in the area’s hospital systems.
COVID-19 surges across the country could make finding extra staff for the hospitals and the Alternate Care Site near downtown Memphis difficult.
“If this trend continues nationally and spreads even more locally we’ll need all the help we can get in terms of healthcare personnel,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist.
Threlkeld said increases in COVI-19 hospitalizations would spell trouble for already exhausted hospital staff in the region.
“Folks out there who have licenses to practice medicine nursing and others, there’s a place for you right now,” said Threlkeld. “I walk around the hospital. There are tremendously dedicated folks doing their jobs, but they are tired. And if things get a lot worse over the next month or two before the vaccine has a chance to enter the fray and help us it’s gonna be really, really difficult.”
It’s why the city-county COVID-19 task force put out a forceful call Tuesday for licensed medical personnel to join the state’s medical reserve corps in paid and unpaid positions.
“The idea has always been and will continue to be that as we add staff and capacity to our existing hospitals that we will staff them up in the first wave of dealing with the surge in the hospital facilities themselves,” said Doug McGowen, Chief Operating Officer with the City of Memphis.
The area’s hospitals will execute surge capacity, and then once benchmarks are met the state of Tennessee can activate the $51 million 400-bed alternate care site at the old commercial appeal building on Union, which was completed in May. That part of the plan hasn’t changed.
But local officials said with COVID-19 surges nationwide there are limited opportunities to recruit others to come here to work. At the onset of the pandemic, nurses frequently traveled to the hardest-hit areas. Staffing the hospitals and the Alternate Care Site will be more difficult now, officials explained.
“Today that pool is much more shallow. And we are currently looking for other strategies,” said McGowen. “What I don’t mean to convey is that anything has changed from the beginning. What I do mean to convey is that staffing is a challenge.”
WMC Action News 5 reached out to the state’s Unified Command for comment on the Alternate Care Site and did not receive a response as of press time.
Threlkeld said he and other experts will be watching the rest of this week for any upticks in hospitalizations tied to the Thanksgiving holiday.
“We would just start probably to be seeing the effects from any boost of uptick that we would see from Thanksgiving. Over the next few days would be the preliminary indication that we would have of that,” he said.
It comes at a critical front in the fight on COVID-19, with first doses of vaccine headed to area hospital systems and the Shelby County Health Department by mid-December. Frontline workers like medical personnel and first responders will get shots first with vaccine expected for the general public in spring to summer 2021.
Threlkeld said Wednesday he understands public uncertainty about taking COVID-19 vaccines but advises people to consider the value of vaccination over the risk of a bad outcome from the virus.
“I take care of a lot of people who’ve had this infection,” he said. “Some of the early ones here have had terrible neuropathy, burning, tingling. People can’t think straight for weeks afterward. There are people who are still weak and short of breath when they’re walking around. So, you better have something to go on to worry about a vaccine reaction that we haven’t seen.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.