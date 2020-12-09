Memphis arson investigators looking for suspect responsible for 2 fires at building in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis arson investigators are looking for the suspect(s) responsible for intentionally setting two fires at a business on Madison Avenue back in October.
Memphis Fire Department says the first fire was set on Oct. 8 in the front entrance and the second was set on Oct. 20 on the roof of the building. Both fires were brought under control and no one was injured.
The business next door at 1488 Madison Avenue faced some damaged during one of the fires.
Anyone with information about who may have started the fires is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
