Memphis begins construction for $60M renovation at Tom Lee Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After three years of planning, the City of Memphis will finally break ground on the major $60 million renovations at Tom Lee Park.
It’s been years of planning and months since the parks’ redesign was revealed in the spring. Construction will start at Cutbank Bluff, the park’s new gateway, before moving west of Riverside Drive next year. It will be a few years before the construction is complete.
Earlier this year, the Memphis River Parks Partnership said any development work will be held off until after next year’s Memphis in May Festival, and the project is expected to take 22 months to complete.
The redesign of the parks came after months of back and forth.
In 2019, Memphis in May organizers felt the park’s redesign limited their ability to host Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.
They did eventually find a compromise, and the initial design was altered to accommodate the festival.
So, next year’s festival will still be held in Tom Lee Park.
The Memphis River Parks Partnership stated that the park will be a place where people can relax and enjoy views of the river and where kids can play too.
The public will be able to stream the groundbreaking online. Check back later to watch the groundbreaking.
