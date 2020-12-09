Mid-South AGs throw support behind Texas lawsuit challenging election results in battleground states

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys general in all three Mid-South states are backing a Texas lawsuit challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III announced their support Wednesday for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit, which claims election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan are unlawful.
Paxton’s suit seeks to invalidate the results for the four swing stages won by President-elect Joe Biden.
In the 154-page filing, Paxton cites unproven voting irregularities, differences in voter treatment in Democrat-controlled areas and changes to state election laws with regard to mail-in ballots.
If those 62 Electoral College votes are set aside, the results would swing in President Donald Trump’s favor.
“Voter fraud elsewhere dilutes the votes of Mississippians and it makes a mockery of the very foundation of our government,” said Fitch. “I am proud to defend the votes of the people of Mississippi and will continue to fight for their rights.”
Rutledge said Arkansans “have real concerns about the lack of integrity in our federal elections this year.”
Slatery released a statement Wednesday announcing he’d filed a brief in support of Paxton’s suit.
“The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office has consistently taken the position that only a State’s legislature has the authority to make and change election laws,” Slatery wrote in a statement. “This Office pressed that argument in cases defending Tennessee’s election laws against pandemic-related challenges and in amicus briefs in cases involving similar challenges in other courts. This is not something new. Texas’s action in the Supreme Court seeks to vindicate the same important separation-of-powers principles, and that is why we joined Missouri’s amicus brief in support of that action.”
Seventeen states have now joined the lawsuit.
