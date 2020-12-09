Mississippi AG to support Texas in election lawsuit

“The integrity of our elections is paramount to our Republic. The people of Mississippi must have confidence that their votes are not diminished by fraud. Since taking office earlier this year, I have gone to court to defend the integrity of our own elections against outside groups seeking to use the pandemic as an excuse to re-write the laws passed by our duly elected legislators. I have also joined my colleagues from other states to defend the fundamental principle that courts do not write election laws; they interpret them. When courts seek to do otherwise, they violate the separation of powers that is critical to our democracy. And, today, I have joined my colleagues in supporting Texas’ efforts to ensure that our elections are free and fair. Voter fraud elsewhere dilutes the votes of Mississippians and it makes a mockery of the very foundation of our government. I am proud to defend the votes of the people of Mississippi and will continue to fight for their rights.”