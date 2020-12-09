Mississippi AG to support Texas in election lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced that she will support Texas in its lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed the lawsuit, saying election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan are unlawful.
“Voter fraud elsewhere dilutes the votes of Mississippians and it makes a mockery of the very foundation of our government,” AG Fitch said. “I am proud to defend the votes of the people of Mississippi and will continue to fight for their rights.”
Mississippi’s votes for the 2020 election were certified on November 20.
There has been no evidence of election fraud in Mississippi.
Read AG Fitch’s statement below:
“The integrity of our elections is paramount to our Republic. The people of Mississippi must have confidence that their votes are not diminished by fraud. Since taking office earlier this year, I have gone to court to defend the integrity of our own elections against outside groups seeking to use the pandemic as an excuse to re-write the laws passed by our duly elected legislators. I have also joined my colleagues from other states to defend the fundamental principle that courts do not write election laws; they interpret them. When courts seek to do otherwise, they violate the separation of powers that is critical to our democracy. And, today, I have joined my colleagues in supporting Texas’ efforts to ensure that our elections are free and fair. Voter fraud elsewhere dilutes the votes of Mississippians and it makes a mockery of the very foundation of our government. I am proud to defend the votes of the people of Mississippi and will continue to fight for their rights.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.