More sunshine and unseasonably mild temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Wind: Southwest 5 mph.
LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s to around 50. Look for increasing clouds Friday with a chance for scattered showers Friday night as a cold front moves through the area. High temperatures will still be in the 60s to near 70 during the day. Rain and maybe a storm or two will move through after midnight with lows in the upper 50s.
WEEKEND: Expect clouds and showers early Saturday morning, but rain will be east of the area by afternoon. Highs will still reach the 60s. It will be partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the low 50s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s Sunday night.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: Some clouds are likely early next week with chilly temperatures Monday and Tuesday.
Spencer Denton
