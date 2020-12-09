MPD: 2 arrested after deadly robbery reported at Americas Best Value Inn in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two arrests have been made after a man was shot and killed at a Memphis hotel. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Sycamore View at the Americas Best Value Inn and Suites early Tuesday morning.
When MPD arrived on the scene, victim Jimmy Morre was found unresponsive. Moore was taken to Baptist East Memorial Hospital but eventually died from his injuries.
Investigators located surveillance footage of two suspects in a white Ford Taurus. Video shows the car driving past the victim, then two suspects approaching the victim and attacking him. The victim was struck in the head with an object.
During an attempted robbery one suspect fired a shot at the victim, which eventually caused his death.
Investigators discovered a temporary tag on the suspect’s car was registered to Joshua Black. MPD executed a search warrant at Black’s home and noticed he was wearing the same clothing as one of the suspects responsible for the victim’s death.
Black was taken into custody and waived his Miranda Wrights. He admitted to attempting to rob the victim. Black has been charged with criminal attempt felony and first-degree murder. Daron Clayborne is also facing the same charges in connection to the case.
