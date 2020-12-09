One more warm and sunny day ahead of an approaching cold front

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a light southwest wind and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a light south wind and overnight lows in the upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers developing during the evening and continuing overnight along with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of early morning showers, highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower late in the day or evening along with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows near 30.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 50 and lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs again near 50 and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.